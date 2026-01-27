The Monthly Labor Report interviews Faye Guenther, president of United Food and Commercial Workers (Local 3000), who leads over 50,000 members across Washington state, northeast Oregon and northern Idaho. Faye discusses her progressive union's strategies that led to victories in five strikes in the past two years. Special guest: Michael Zweig Host: Richard Hill
What is The Monthly Labor Report?
Economist Michael Zweig and Richard HIll discuss recent developments on the labor front and delves into the history of the struggles of working people for union representation and economic justice.