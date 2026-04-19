The Roundtable speaks with Col. Lawrence Wilkerson (Ret.) about Iran's asymmetric military assets which he says are giving it the ability to stalemate the combined massive military power of the US and Israel.

And John Nichols, executive editor-in-chief of The Nation Magazine, assesses the American political zeitgeist and declares the nation ready for a major change.

Panel: Scott Harris, Ruthanne Baumgartner and Richard Hill