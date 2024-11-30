Four commentaries on the post-election landscape: -Michael Zweig, economist and labor historian, talks about the role Labor should play in an anti-fascist front. -Kica Matos, director of the National Immigration Law Center (NILC), warns about the coming attacks on immigrants. -Mel Goodman, former CIA analyst, discusses the ramifications of a second Trump regime on US foreign policy. -Chris Vials, professor of English at UCONN-Storrs, discusses the phenomenon of fascism and its implications for our nation. Hosted by Richard Hill, Prue Cullen and Scott Harris
What is Resistance Roundtable?
The Resistance Roundtable with host Richard Hill and panelists Scott Harris, Ruthanne Baumgartner, & Guest/s. Following the 2017 Presidential Election, The Resistance Round Table, in the Armageddon Report, looks at issues raised by Donald Trump’s Presidency. Particularly on issues of concern to the WPKN Community— issues that receive little, or no, mainstream media coverage.