Four commentaries on the post-election landscape:

-Michael Zweig, economist and labor historian, talks about the role Labor should play in an anti-fascist front.

-Kica Matos, director of the National Immigration Law Center (NILC), warns about the coming attacks on immigrants.

-Mel Goodman, former CIA analyst, discusses the ramifications of a second Trump regime on US foreign policy.

-Chris Vials, professor of English at UCONN-Storrs, discusses the phenomenon of fascism and its implications for our nation.

Hosted by Richard Hill, Prue Cullen and Scott Harris