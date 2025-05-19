Allison Pilcher, policy director, with the Connecticut Roundtable on Climate and Jobs discusses several important climate bills currently being debated in the Connecticut state legislature; and Luke Pickrell, a writer and member of Democratic Socialists of America, who talks about his recent Jacobin magazine article, "Only a Democratic Constitution Can Stop Trumpism."



Resistance Roundtable Hosts: Ruth Anne Baumgartner, Scott Harris and Richard Hill



