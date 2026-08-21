The Monthly Labor Report speaks with Hae-Lin Choi, co-founder/co-executive director of Hands Off NYC (https://www.handsoffnyc.com), in the lead up to Labor Day 2026.

Hae-Lin talks about Labor Days past and how this one will set a marker for a new worker-immigrant alliance in preparation to fight for a fair election on November 3.

Hosted by Michael Zweig and Richard Hill