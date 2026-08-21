The Monthly Labor Report speaks with Hae-Lin Choi, co-founder/co-executive director of Hands Off NYC (https://www.handsoffnyc.com), in the lead up to Labor Day 2026. Hae-Lin talks about Labor Days past and how this one will set a marker for a new worker-immigrant alliance in preparation to fight for a fair election on November 3. Hosted by Michael Zweig and Richard Hill
What is The Monthly Labor Report?
Economist Michael Zweig and Richard HIll discuss recent developments on the labor front and delves into the history of the struggles of working people for union representation and economic justice.