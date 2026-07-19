The Roundtable talks with David Dayen, Executive Editor of The American Prospect Magazine about the Democratic Senate primary battles in Maine and Michigan; and then welcome Michelle Jimenez, vice president of the Yale College Council to talk about the fight to fend off the Trump administration's attempt to coerce the university to bow to anti-diversity, equity, and inclusion at the Yale medical and law schools.

Panel: Ruthanne Baumgartner, Scott Harris and Richard Hill