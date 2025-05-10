The May Labor Report focuses on the fully emergent fascist assault on higher education and intellectual life the US with special guest Fred Kowal, president of United University Professions (UUP) and economist Michael Zweig. The conversation includes an analysis of what social and political forces must coalesce to create a truly effective anti-fascist front. Host: Richard Hill
What is The Monthly Labor Report?
Economist Michael Zweig discusses recent developments on the labor front and delves into the history of the struggles of working people for union representation and economic justice. The Monthly Labor Report airs the first Tuesday of each month on WPKN and is hosted by Richard Hill.