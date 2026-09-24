WPKN: Politics, Policy, and Planet Podcast
The Resistance Roundtable features:
- Dr. Bandy Lee, a psychiatrist who has studied and written on the pathology of Donald Trump, discusses the ever-increasing danger posed by the sociopath-in-chief.
- Clare Evento, a Waterbury, CT-based activist, talks about the Oct. 17 No Kings events planned for southeastern CT.
Panel: Ruthanne Baumgartner, Scott Harris and Richard Hill
What is WPKN: Politics, Policy, and Planet Podcast?
WPKN's leading public affairs coverage concerning politics, policy, planet and so much more.