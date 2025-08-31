The Monthly Labor Report, broadcast on WPKN the 1st Tuesday of each month, presents an interview with Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants (CWA - AFL-CIO), conducted on the Friday before Labor Day.

Sara Nelson, regarded by many as one the most militant, class conscious labor leaders in the country, addresses the current struggle of her union, and working people in general, against a patently fascist authoritarian Trump regime.

Hosted by Richard Hill with Michael Zweig, economist, labor historian, professor emeritus at the SUNY-Stony Brook, and author of Class, Race and Gender -- Challenging the Injuries and Divisions of Capitalism (published by PM Press).