The Monthly Labor Report welcomes Nadia Marin-Molina, executive director of NDLON, the National Day Laborers Organizing Network, to discuss the crisis, the activism, and the fight-back we are witnessing as the right-wing attack on immigrants (both documented and undocumented) reaches critical mass around the country.

The conversation includes Michael Zweig, economist and labor historian, who brings his decades of experience as a labor and civil rights activist to bear on analyzing this dangerous moment in our flagging democracy.

Hosted by Richard Hill