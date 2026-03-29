The Labor Report welcomes Kathy Black, who served as the president of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Coalition of Labor Union Women (CLUW) for more than two decades, as well as an organizer with US Labor Against the War. Kathy speaks about the history of women in struggle, the battles won and lost, and the on-going fight for economic and social justice. Hosts: Michael Zweig and Richard Hill
What is The Monthly Labor Report?
Economist Michael Zweig and Richard HIll discuss recent developments on the labor front and delves into the history of the struggles of working people for union representation and economic justice.