On this episode of RRT:

Prof. William LeoGrand, expert in U.S. policy toward Latin America and Cuba, discusses the dire conditions in Cuba and that nation's prospects for surviving the Trump regime's oil embargo and threats to "take the Island."

Kary Love, a self-described country lawyer from Michigan, discusses his recent article in Counterpunch, " "Being Honest With Ourselves 250 Years After July 4, 1776.

Panel: Scott Harris, Ruthanne Baumgartner, and Richard Hill